“We are gathered at the sacred place, in this solemn hour, to engage in the most fundamental of undertakings: The right of remembrance,” President Joe Biden said Monday, his first Memorial Day since taking office.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden marked Memorial Day on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery



Biden stressed the neeed to honor fallen troops by continuing to fight for the democracy they died defending



Sunday marked six years since Biden's son, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer; he had served in both the United States Army and the Delaware Army National Guard before his death



The president offered condolences to those experiencing similar grief during Monday’s address

The president marked the holiday at Arlington National Cemetery with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After approaching the wreath, Biden bowed his head before the wreath and made the sign of the cross.

“We remember those who gave their all in the service of America,” Biden said, adding: “While we stand amid monuments of stone, we must never forget that each of these markers, for those known and unknown here in Arlington, and far beyond, represent a precious life.”

The president was joined by his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, as well as vice president Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley also delivered remarks during Monday’s ceremony.

The Memorial Day weekend has long been an important one for the Biden family, whose connection to the military is both deep and personal.

President Joe Biden's son, Beau Biden, who the first lady also raised, served in both the United States Army and the Delaware Army National Guard before his death from brain cancer in 2015. Dr. Biden’s father, Donald Jacobs, served in the Navy during World War II.

Sunday, May 30 marked six years since Beau Biden’s death. The loss of his son took center stage during Biden’s address the day prior, and he offered condolences to those experiencing similar grief during Monday’s address.

“I always feel Beau close to me on Memorial Day, and I know exactly where I need to be,” Biden said. “Right here, honoring our fallen heroes.”

“To all of you who are fighting with the fresh pain of loss, as hard as it is to believe, I promise you this: The day will come when the image of your loved one brings a smile to her lips before brings a tear to your eyes,” Biden said, repeating an oft-used refrain he employs when acting as consoler in chief.

The president also looked to the future, saying both those serving in the military and civilians alike have a duty to honor the fallen by fighting for the vision of America the troops died defending.

“Today, as we remember their sacrifice, we remind ourselves of our duty to their memory, to the future they fought for,” Biden said, later adding: “Democracy is more than a form of government. It's a way of being. It's a way of seeing the world.”

Biden also called on Americans to honor their fallen heroes by remembering their sacrifices.

“All those we honor today gave their lives for the country, but they live forever in our hearts,” he said.

On Sunday, Biden made his annual appearance at a Memoridal Day commemoration in New Castle, not far from his Wilmington home where he spent the weekend.

"I can’t thank you enough for the continued service for the country,” said Biden, addressing a crowd of Gold Star military families and other veterans in a ceremony at War Memorial Plaza in the shadow of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. “I know how much the loss hurts.”

“They’re the guardians of us and we’re the guardians of their legacy,” Biden said of those who served in the armed forces. “Despite all the pain, I know the pride you feel in the loved one you have lost.”

Though a tent was overhead, the cold wind whipped the rain onto the guests as they watched a lone military trumpeter play taps at a memorial to Delaware’s fallen troops. Biden appeared to pay the chill no mind, remaining for the entirety of the 75-minute ceremony and mouthing the words to the closing rendition of “God Bless America.” When it was time, he snapped a salute to the wreath laid at the memorial.

Biden had attended the ceremony nearly every year for decades, and it was at last year’s event when he emerged for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, spotted with a mask while laying a wreath.

Hours before Sunday’s ceremony, the president, first lady Jill Biden and other family members attended a memorial Mass for Beau Biden at their local church. After the service, the Bidens greeted well-wishers outside the church and, for the first time in more than a year, were able to receive warm hugs and handshakes at their home parish.