ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Memorial Day commemorations will be observed in-person across Central Florida, but one of the area’s biggest events will still take place virtually.
What You Need To Know
- Memorial Day commemorations across Central Florida are blend of in-person, virtual
- Orange County is hosting its ceremony virtually
- Sanford is hosting its ceremony in-person
Orange County will host its ceremony virtually from the war memorial. Mayor Jerry Demings and members of his Veterans Advisory Council will deliver remarks, followed by a wreath laying ceremony.
Sanford is hosting its ceremony in-person this year at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park. There will also be in-person ceremonies in other cities, including New Smyrna Beach, Bunnell, St. Cloud and Apopka.