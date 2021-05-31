ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Memorial Day commemorations will be observed in-person across Central Florida, but one of the area’s biggest events will still take place virtually.

Orange County will host its ceremony virtually from the war memorial. Mayor Jerry Demings and members of his Veterans Advisory Council will deliver remarks, followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

Sanford is hosting its ceremony in-person this year at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park. There will also be in-person ceremonies in other cities, including New Smyrna Beach, Bunnell, St. Cloud and Apopka.