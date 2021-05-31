CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A Canal Winchester dog bakery is expanding.

Nom Nom Nom is on track to open their second shop in Hilliard this August with a larger storefront and new treats. What's not new is the business's continued commitment to shop small.

Inside Nom Nom Nom is a variety of treats that will leave your dog's tail wagging, including cookies, cannolis, cakes and pup tarts to name a few.

“Our pup tarts are very popular,” said Johnna Kredel, the owner. “They have a combination of cinnamon and honey, which we get locally out of Circleville.”

The shop also uses Ohio blueberries, peanut butter from Columbus-based Krema Nut Company, and locally sourced eggs among a variety of other ingredients produced in the Buckeye state.

“We ask people to shop local and shame on us if we don't do the same,” Kredel said. “We could easily go to a big box store and buy fruits and vegetables but we choose not to because we want that local aspect in all of our treats.”

The local representation can be found on the shop's shelves as well. Pet owners can choose from leashes, collars, T-shirts and more all made in Ohio. A combination of 19 different local artisans, farmers, growers and producers help to stock the store's shelves and bakery each month.

“We just try to make sure we include the community in every aspect we possibly can,” Kredel said.

Nom Nom Nom is currently running a cookie fundraiser for the Brockstrong Foundation. The shop also provides discounts to customers who shop at other local Canal Winchester businesses and bring in a receipt.