ORLANDO, Fla. — A new exhibit commemorating the 5-year remembrance of the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando is now open.

The remembrance exhibition titled "COMMUNITY: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy" is on display at the Orange County Regional History Center.

It honors the 49 lives lost on June 12, 2016 and shows how the city came together during unimaginable times.

What You Need To Know New exhibit commemorates the Pulse tragedy 5 years later



Orange County Regional History Center



News 13: Pulse Remembered

“We wanted to show the tangible effects of community response and show that community isn't just people who live locally, that community can mean so many things to so many people,” said Jeremy Hileman with One Orlando Registrar. “And it's important to see that people from all around the world for many many different reasons have connected to the story."

The exhibit will be on display through August 15.

Admission will be free during the week of the 5-year mark, from June 5 through the 13th.