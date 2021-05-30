HIALEAH, Fla. — Two people were killed and more than 20 were injured early Sunday when multiple gunmen opened fire outside a South Florida banquet hall.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an Nissan SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment with at least one in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.