INDIALANTIC, Fla. — A Brevard County neighborhood had a special surprise for a resident Saturday on his special day.

A Bahama Drive community in Indialantic came together to put on a parade for veteran Bob Clark as he celebrated his 102nd birthday - during Memorial Day weekend.

Satellite High School's Junior-ROTC and Sheriff Wayne Ivey escorted Clark as he received many well wishes.

"(A) Beautiful parade,” Clark said. “Very much similar to last year, very similar but very much appreciated.”

Clark served as a pilot during World War II, being commissioned a second Lieutenant and awarded his pilot wings in 1942.

Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman presented Clark with a resolution.

Also, first responders and bikers also were part of the parade.