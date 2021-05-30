Schools in Florida and across the country are refocusing their attention improving educational gaps for minorities. Many have called on the help of Florida native, educator and consultant Dr. Marck Abraham, whose national study found the graduation rate for Black males stands at 59%.

What You Need To Know A prominent educator and consultant discusses the importance of closing the education gap for Black males



Dr. Marck Abraham says education is key to keeping young Black men out of jail and alive



He provides guidance and strategies to schools in Florida and across the country

"When Black males do not receive a High School Diploma, they end up in jail or they end up dead," Dr. Abraham said, bluntly.

He is determined to change that all-too-common reality.

Dr. Abraham began working in juvenile detention centers before taking several roles in the school system. He says his childhood in Florida prepared him and gave him purpose.

"My journey for getting into education is really a journey of pain," Dr. Abraham recalled.

He was separated from his two childhood friends when he entered high school. Dr. Abraham says he was given support and guidance, and he was encouraged to join the football team.

Four years later, he was offered several scholarships to play division one college ball.

His friends weren't so lucky.

"They went to schools that were zero tolerance schools," he said. "By the age of 25 my two best friends were dead and gone!"

His life, academic experience and achievements are the sources that schools across the country are tapping into to help today's youth avoid becoming statistics. Dr. Abraham says, in addition to teachers, administrators are crucial to creating a successful learning environment.

"How do you create a culture that is welcoming and inviting? How do you account for the education loss? How do you make sure teachers feel re-energized? How do your make sure kids feel loved when they walk into the building?"

These are just some of the questions that Dr. Abraham addresses within school districts for which he consults around the country.

In his upcoming book, he stresses some other key initiatives educators should take on. They include knowing your school's data (graduation rate, attendance, etc.) and the mental health of teachers. He says the latter is vital to a school's overall success.

All of Dr. Abraham's strategies will be discussed at a post-pandemic conference he's organizing to assist educators in returning to the classroom safely.