The Beer Garden at Buffalo's Outer Harbor has a brand new double-decker bar built out of a shipping container.

The Consumer's 225 bar is just one way the Buffalo Waterfront Group is expanding what people can do along the harbor, to give them a casual way to hangout while still getting out of the house.

"It will be open for at least Labor Day weekend, the top deck will have the best view of Lake Erie in our opinion; great sunset views. We'll have a rotating list of craft beers on draft and a full wine menu," said

The Nosh and Nibble food truck is right next to the bar, serving up hot dogs, hamburgers and rice bowls all summer long.