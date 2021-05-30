ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — As Memorial Day weekend sees an influx of visitors to the Bay area, travel experts say this is just the beginning of what could be a record breaking travel season to Florida.

Right now the state is at the top of the list for vacation searches this summer, according to Visit Tampa Bay.

The Don Cesar in St. Pete Beach is just one of many Tampa Bay area hotels expecting a rush of tourists.

“We’re seeing its more spikes for sure on the weekend occupancy that we did vs back in 2019,” said Thomas Fraher, the GM at the Don Cesar. “However we are starting to see a more leveling off of what we call our shoulder dates stretching out so more people enjoying a four-night stay vs. a two-night weekend pop.

“So that’s an encouraging sign for the industry for sure.”

Visit Florida says occupancy levels right now are down only slightly from 2019.