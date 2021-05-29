ST. CLOUD, Fla. — People living in St. Cloud are angry about dirty water coming out of their faucets.

The water meets state and federal drinking standards, city officials say, but still many residents are not satisfied.

What You Need To Know



The water meets federal and state guidelines, city officials say



Resin in the water is causing the discoloration, according to officials



The city keeps working on the issue, urges people to report the problem

Affected St. Cloud residents said they’re spending too much money on bottled water because they won’t drink their tap water.

This is a list of some of the things Chris Ladas-Drake has had to replace in her home: “One hot water heater, two toilets, three sinks, one tub, a garbage disposal, one clothing washer, two dishwashers, etc.”

Ladas-Drake said her appliances have been getting corroded since 2016, when she started seeing orange/brownish water come out of the tap.

“But the sediment that sits on the bottom of this is unreal,” Ladas-Drake said.

The resin people see is from before December 2019, prior to the city replacing the failing polishing filters at water treatment plant No. 4, the City of St. Cloud said. Most of the resin has been removed, and no new resin has leaked out, spokesperson Maryemma Bachelder said.

“We understand their frustration,” Bachelder said. “We have been working and continue to work on it. We are not done yet.”

On Thursday night, City Council members authorized an additional $500,000 to spend on ice-pigging of the water lines to clean them out in certain affected neighborhoods.

During the meeting, Ladas-Drake brought in three bottles filled with discolored water from her home and asked, “Would you drink the water that I brought? Let me grab that.”

“It can kind of hide in those pipes and lay dormant and then something kind of stirs it up, and the next thing you know, it's coming out of someone’s faucet, and they have discolored water,” Bachelder said. “So that's why we keep saying it's so important for people to call us. I understand maybe they're frustrated because they haven't been heard in the past, but if they call us, it really helps us pinpoint exactly where we still have issues.”

Ladas-Drake said she just wants clean, drinkable water.

“I want change, I want to be heard,” she said. “I want to be acknowledged, I don't want to be lied to… It’s that simple.”

City officials said they’re trying different methods to get all the resin out of the system and clean the water lines — including ice-pigging (57 miles), line-swabbing (36 miles) and unidirectional flushing (105 miles).

For some residents, the efforts are just not enough.

St. Cloud officials said they’re struggling to pinpoint exactly where the issues originate. They reiterated that if any customers are having issues with their water to please report it right away.