MELBOURNE, Fla. — A dispute between Orlando International Airport and a Brevard County airport has been resolved.

From this point forward, the airport in Brevard County will be called Melbourne-Orlando International Airport.

This ends their legal fight with the authority in charge of Orlando International, which sued Melbourne's airport for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and the claim that the old name was confusing for passengers.

In a separate dispute, lawyers representing Orlando International have also gone after Orlando-Sanford International Airport about their name, also.

In an attempt to protect it, Orlando-Sanford officials filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent Office.