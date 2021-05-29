TAMPA, Fla. — Road trips are about to get a bit easier, thanks to a recent announcement by the Florida Turnpike Enterprise.

Florida toll booths will now begin accepting E-ZPass, through its SunPass Pro transponder, in addition to Florida’s well known SunPass.

The idea is to make travel from state to state a bit easier.

Florida will now accept the same system used by 16 other states up and down the east coast, and parts of the Midwest.

Two million Floridians expected to take a holiday weekend road trip, according to AAA.

And if they have an E-ZPass or a new Sunpass Pro transponder, they can travel through the 900 miles of toll roads in Florida, along with toll roads from state to state seamlessly.

The new Sunpass Pro is available online or at Walgreens or Publix for $14.95.