ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The twists and turns for the Tampa Bay Rays continue.

St. Petersburg City Council Chairman Ed Montanari is hosting a press conference at Tropicana Field Tuesday.

Mayor Kriseman has announced two finalists for redevelopment of Trop site



Rays owner Sternberg involved in lawsuit; team officials say they are focused on split-city plan.

He is slated to talk about the team's future and the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field property.

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Friday that development companies Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners have been selected as the finalists to win the bid to redevelop the 86-acre Trop site.

That news caps off an entire week of news about the team.

Mayor Kriseman said he could no longer talk with team majority owner Stu Sternberg because of pending litigation from the team's minority stake holders.

Meanwhile, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she was still interested in talking with Rays.

And Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times reported the Rays may view Nashville as a new location if no deal can be produced in the Bay area.

And Rays officials say their focus remains on the longstanding proposal of having a split season in Montreal.

The Rays lease agreement with St. Peterburg runs through the 2027 season.