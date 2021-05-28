CLEVELAND — Temo's Candy Company was a staple in Akron for over 7 decades. The business closed last year, but it's getting a brand new life on the small screen.

Temo's Candy Company was a staple in Akron for over seven decades. The business closed last year but it's getting a brand new life on the small screen.

"I was really surprised," Larry Temo said.

That was Temo's reaction when he learned his family's candy store will be going to Hollywood. His niece is actress Melina Kanakaredes. You may recognize her from shows like "Providence" and "CSI: New York."

She's writing and starring in a new comedy show based upon Temo's Candy Company.

"No, I haven't talked to her. All I know is that she's involved in it and I believe she is also one of the writers. No, I'm going to be more less surprised, which I prefer that too," he said.

Temo's dad opened the store back in 1947. They became well-known for their delectable chocolates.

"Our specialty was we made a specialty item for Christmas in the shape of a tree. It was molded in chocolate and we filled with assorted chocolates. For Valentine's Day, we made a one and two-pound chocolate heart, a molded heart. And for Easter, we made a chocolate egg in the shape of an egg and we filled that with assorted chocolates," he said.

Temo said that over the years, almost every member of the family worked in the store in some capacity, even Kanakaredes.

As for the future of the family store, Temo said, "I don't want to sell. I've had the opportunity to sell the business but I don't want to sell my name because I don't know what kind of a product they're going to manufacture and what kind of chocolate they're going to use."