Welcome to the main deck of the sailing ship Wavertree. It’s an 1885 Wrought Iron Sailing Ship, the flagship of a fleet of five historic ships at the South Street Seaport Museum.

Museum President and CEO Captain Jonathan Boulware showed me around the Wavertree, which circumnavigated the world at least four times, carrying all types of cargo, the last surviving three-masted sailing ship in the world.

What You Need To Know The Seaport District, aka South Street Seaport Historic District, was a commercial hub for shipping and commerce



It is now populated with mix of historic buildings and the South Street Seaport Museum, along with shopping and dining destinations



The Seaport Museum has five historic ships docked at Pier 16 The Wavertree Sailing Ship is offering free tours Fridays through Sundays with timed-entry through October

The Wavertree is open to the public for free tours Fridays through Sundays through October with timed-entry tickets, as the museum which celebrates the East River Waterfront's place in the growth of New York City makes full use of its outdoor space at Pier 16.

After soaking up some history, you might want a bite to eat. There are plenty of choices inside Pier 17, which New Yorkers may remember as a mall back in the day, now redeveloped with restaurants like the new Mister Dips, which also has a popular location in Williamsburg inside an old airstream trailer at the William Vale Hotel.

Culinary Director Jason Casey said Mister Dips is a modern take on good old fashioned American classics.

"We try not to go too crazy with flavor profiles. We keep it simple, keep it delicious, keep it affordable, burgers, fries,” said Casey.

Mister Dips offers its own take on delicious frozen treats, too. The neighborhood has food and shopping — Sarah Jessica Parker has a shoe store on the roof of Pier 17, which has been used for concerts and ice skating, an interesting take on outdoor space.

"We created 32 individual lawns. They are 10 by 10. You can have up to eight people and reserve them,” said Saul Scherl, president for the New York-Tri State Region of the Howard Hughes Corporation, which has been redeveloping the neighborhood.

“It's very friendly for hygiene. You are basically in your own little pod. You order your food and your drinks on your phone,” said Scherl.

It's called the Greens at Pier 17, which will also host movie nights.

It's all part of a new look for the area that, in lieu of tourists, has been attracting folks from the five boroughs.

"It's a great staycation activity right here in our own town,” said Boulware.