ORLANDO, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend is here and with it come a lot more people who are heading to the airport.

Certainly more than last year, at least.

Orlando International Airport predicted that over the six-day period surrounding Memorial Day weekend, there will be an increase of roughly 550 percent for departures compared to the 2020 numbers.

“As we continue to see vaccines roll out, and people get vaccinated and more comfortable and the summer starts, airlines have more seats in the market than they did in 2019. So those are all good signals for us,” said Phil Brown, the CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Brown said Orlando remains in the top five airports nationally for the number of departing passengers and said they are approaching about 90 percent of the traffic that they had back in 2019, long before the pandemic came about.

“Now it’s all about execution and making sure that when people come here, they get the experience that they expect and that we deliver on that,” Brown said.

One of the hurdles facing the airport is the same across many other businesses: staffing. Brown said they are hoping to build off the success of the May 15 job fair with another one, but notes that there are several extenuating circumstances they have to address as well that go beyond just the enhanced unemployment.

I spent some time at @MCO yesterday. Just about everyone I noticed was abiding by the mask policy. 😷



It was definitely starting to pick up by the time we did our last live shot at 6.

🛫🌎🛬#News13Orange #MemorialDayWeekend https://t.co/zlyJjRaifG pic.twitter.com/fyUR6zAJHm — Will Robinson-Smith (@w_robinsonsmith) May 29, 2021

“Part of it is the wage levels. We’re starting to see that. But there are other things. I think one of the big issues that we’re looking at and trying to figure out where we can help is child care,” Brown said. “There’s not enough available, affordable child care. That’s critical in inducing some of the folks to come back into the job market.”

Brown said a survey went out across the airport to try and gage what the demand is for childcare services. He said this will be an issue that will take both public and private entities to jointly solve.

The concession and car rental businesses are the area of primary concern for staffing. Brown said that information is coming straight from the customers.

“That’s the primary areas where every day we see it because the lack of staff translates into complaints,” Brown said.

As they work to address staffing, other businesses around the airport said they are starting to feel the boost from increased traffic at the airport.

Park ‘N Go just down the road said they’ve seen things really pick up in the last several weeks.

“Since Mother’s Day specifically, we’ve been near capacity or at capacity at a couple of our parking lots, not just here in Orlando, but some of our other locations in the U.S.,” said Rick Fairchild, the manager of Park ‘N Go on South Semoran Boulevard.

