FLORIDA — From Friday through next Sunday, June 6, Florida residents have the opportunity to purchase various “disaster preparedness” items from retailers without paying state and local sales tax—an incentive estimated to collectively save them around $10.5 million as it gets them ready for any unfortunate weather-related difficulties.

What You Need To Know The 2021 hurricane season begins Tuesday, June 1



Certain disaster preparedness items can be purchased without sales tax May 28-June 6



This is one of three sales tax holidays announced in Florida for the year



Storm Season 2021: Get prepared — and track storms along with Spectrum News

So what’s up for tax-free grabs? Retail items fall into several categories and price levels:

“Reusable” ice such as freezable ice or cooler packs (up to $20)

“Any portable self-powered light source” such as candles, flashlights and lanterns (up to $40)

Fuel containers for gas, diesel, LP gas, kerosene, etc. (up to $50)

Batteries — AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, no auto or boat batteries (up to $50)

Battery-powered, solar or hand-crank two-way and weather-band radios (up to $50)

Coolers (up to $60, non-powered)

Portable power banks for rechargeable electronics (up to $60)

Tarps, plastic sheeting, drop cloths, bungee cords, ratchet straps, tie-down kits or ground anchor systems (up to $100)

Portable generators (up to $1,000)

There are some caveats: You can’t get a full break on BOGO items whose cumulative price is higher than the spending cap, for instance, and if a store is out of qualifying items, you can’t purchase a rain check and expect to get the deal after the tax holiday. The Florida Department of Revenue has created a full FAQ to clarify things.

The spending incentive is one of three tax holidays set for 2021 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; the other two are “Freedom Week,” which kicks off July 1 and encourages residents to nudge the economy by going to parks and museums or buying tickets to concerts and other cultural events, and a 10-day back-to-school bonanza starting July 31.