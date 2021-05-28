The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidelines for summer camps, updating its guidance to say that vaccinated adolescents do not need to wear masks.

The new guidelines also say that younger, unvaccinated campers do not need to wear masks in most outdoor settings. The previous guidance from the CDC recommended that all children should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, except for certain activities, including eating and swimming.

Fully vaccinated adolescents should still wear masks at workplaces and businesses that require masks, the CDC said, while also urging camp programs to "be supportive of campers or staff who choose to wear a mask."

As of Thursday, over 5.6 million Americans ages 12-18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot, with over 2.1 million fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by the CDC. About 2.5 million kids in the 12-15 age group have had one dose of the vaccine, according to Erin Sauber-Schatz, the head of the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force, which wrote the guidance.

Nearly half of the total U.S. population has received at least one COVID-19 shot, with 40% of the U.S. population fully vaccianted, per the CDC.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.