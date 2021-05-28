AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Cruella,” and a handful of other movies, the Alamo Drafthouse has reopened one of its staple Austin locations.
After more than a year, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller is back in business.
The reopening comes as a lot of new movies are debuting on streaming services such as HBO Max and Netflix and as Alamo Drafthouse emerges from bankruptcy.
The Austin-based chain filed for bankruptcy in order to reorganize, in the process closing some underperforming locations and becoming leaner.
Among the causalities was the two-theater downtown Austin location, Alamo Drafthouse Ritz. The theater was home to Austin movie-mocking comedy troupe Master Pancake and a number of specialty showings.
The Alamo Drafthouse location in New Braunfels was permanently closed as well.
Alamo Mueller is located at 1911 Aldrich St.