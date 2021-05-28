AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Cruella,” and a handful of other movies, the Alamo Drafthouse has reopened one of its staple Austin locations.

After more than a year, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller is back in business.

Guess who's back...tickets now on sale for our Mueller location!



Pre-order food and drink with your ticket purchase for a seamless experience.



See what's playing at https://t.co/7kZIUtxvsf. pic.twitter.com/ObOF6Nm3Xg — Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) May 18, 2021

The reopening comes as a lot of new movies are debuting on streaming services such as HBO Max and Netflix and as Alamo Drafthouse emerges from bankruptcy.

The Austin-based chain filed for bankruptcy in order to reorganize, in the process closing some underperforming locations and becoming leaner.

Among the causalities was the two-theater downtown Austin location, Alamo Drafthouse Ritz. The theater was home to Austin movie-mocking comedy troupe Master Pancake and a number of specialty showings.

The Alamo Drafthouse location in New Braunfels was permanently closed as well.

Alamo Mueller is located at 1911 Aldrich St.