MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A recently completed construction project in Marion County could be missing one key thing to help congestion.

Currently, drivers have to wait for CR-484 traffic to clear before they can turn



Marion County hopes new projects will help ease congestion & the wait to turn

When Mike Napier is on his way to work at the veterinarian hospital for horses, he gets stopped on westbound County Road 484.

“If they’re really using our tax dollars smartly, they would have put a turning lane in here,” Napier said.

Napier wrote into Traffic Inbox about his concerns in Marion Oaks.

Without a turning lane, Napier and the rest of the drivers that want to turn right onto northbound Marion Oaks Course have to wait for those still heading west on Country Road 484.

“At peak times, it takes a couple of lights to get through the turn,” he said.

Napier said this should have been done during recent construction on County Road 484. Over the last year work was done to expand the highway to four lanes west of Marion Oaks Course.

“They never put in an actual turning lane in here, which would alleviate a lot of the traffic,” Napier said.

Marion County spokesperson Stacie Causey shared with Spectrum News 13 a map showing several projects underway to create a four-lane roadway from County Road 484 to the Southwest 42nd Street Flyover.

“Traffic within the Marion Oaks area will have an alternate route to I-75 to travel to the greater Ocala area. These additional options will alleviate traffic at the Marion Oaks Boulevard/County Road 484 intersection,” Causey said in a statement.

After 22 years of living in Marion County, Napier sure hopes it alleviates traffic on his commute on Marion Oaks Course.

