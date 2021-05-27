A top Wisconsin lawmaker announced Wednesday that he is hiring a team of retired police officers and an attorney to investigate the results of the 2020 election, joining a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have sought to re-litigate President Joe Biden’s win in key swing states, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

What You Need To Know Wisconsin state assembly speaker Rep. Robin Vos announced the formation of a taxpayer-funded commission to investigate tips of voter fraud and election problems in 2020



Vos acknowledged Biden had won the presidency in Wisconsin and said he did not expect the commission to change the results in any way, adding he hoped it would shore up trust from voters in the election process





News of the commission comes just days after the release of Wisconsin’s state Election Commission report, which identified fewer than three dozen possible instances of fraud out of some 3.3 million ballots cast in the state



Democrats have seized on the taxpayer-funded commission as a drain on state resources, and argued it would erode voter confidence and trust in the process





There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which has been backed up by officials of both parties, including former President Trump's own attorney general, and cases arguing fraud have been rejected in courts nationwide, including the Supreme Court

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin state assembly speaker Rep. Robin Vos toed a very delicate line – attempting to acknowledge both that Biden had won the presidency in his state, while also seeking to highlight the need for a commission to review its own ballots.

“A sizable chunk of people believe the election was illegitimate,” Vos told the Journal Sentinel. “And democracy cannot flourish if both sides don’t believe in the end both sides had a fair shot.”

Vox said he has given the taxpayer-funded commission a broad mandate to investigate tips on election problems, voter fraud and grant spending issues – a topic Republicans have and failed repeatedly to bring forth in court.

In total, he said he expects probe to last about three months. “Is there a whole lot of smoke or is there actual fire?” Vos told the Journal Sentinel in their sit-down. “We just don’t know yet."

Notably, Vos did not rule out the possibility that team of investigators would refer certain matters to prosecutors.

News of the commission comes just days after the release of Wisconsin’s state Election Commission report, which identified fewer than three dozen possible instances of fraud out of some 3.3 million ballots cast in the state.

And in ordering the probe, Vos joins GOP officials in Georgia and Arizona who have ordered similar reviews and echoed former President Donald Trump’s claims of a “stolen” election.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a statement which has been backed up by officials of both parties, including former President Trump's own attorney general. Lawsuits arguing fraud have been rejected in courts nationwide, including the Supreme Court

The investigation prompted immediate response from Democrats, who quickly criticized it as redundant, unnecessary and a drain on state resources.

“Wisconsin Republicans won’t fund healthcare, schools, or infrastructure … but they will authorize unlimited funds to desperately prove conspiracy theories about the 2020 election,” the state's Democratic party wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

Ann Jacobs, a Democrat who leads the Wisconsin Elections Commission, told the Journal Sentinel that Vos’s probe would be a waste of state resources and undermine voter confidence in an election that was conducted properly.

"I think it's unfortunate” that officials are using state resources “to investigate what has already been thoroughly investigated,” she said. “[It is my] hope that instead they could work toward expanding opportunities and ease of voting for Wisconsin voters.”

Other Republicans eagerly chimed in with statements of support. “We need this!” state Rep. Ron Tusler (R) wrote on Twitter late Wednesday. “Real investigators conducting a non-partisan investigation into the 2020 election fraud accusations!”