SANFORD, FL — The click, as the sail sets into place is an all too familiar sound for Capt. DJ McCabe. Sailing the waters of Lake Monroe is a daily activity she's done for years.

But surprisingly it's not one she imagined would be a reality at this stage in her life.

“I joined the Air Force straight out of high school ... wanted to see the world off a small farm in Texas," McCabe said.

Working as a missile mechanic, she spent her formative years with grease-stained hands. The day-to-day hard labor was a task she took on for years.

“Working on truck tires as big as me, I eventually hurt my back ... became a disabled vet,” she said.

As a disabled veteran, the VA didn't give McCabe much of a positive outlook.

“They told me I'd be in a wheelchair by the time I was 40 ... just needed to live with it,” she said.

That, was not a reality for McCabe, though, she took those odds and did something about it.

“Next week will be my 64th birthday, I proved them wrong," she said.

She credits her love of sailing with keeping her young, healthy and out of a wheelchair.

She now teaches, which is her way of giving back and sharing her love of the water and sailing.

She offers sailing lessons and experiences at her long standing businesses, U-Sail Sanford.

As her main goal, she hopes she gives others the same appreciation for the water that she has.

It's a gift she's grateful for each time she catches the wind in her sails.

“That moment when you turn the motor off ... and they realize the boat is actually moving just with the win and the sails ... it's just like ... the mouth falls open and they're like, wow," McCabe said.

U-Sail Sanford is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. McCabe said she is busy these days and encouraged anyone interested to call ahead to schedule a sailing experience or class.