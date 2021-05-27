They’re environmentally friendly, have quiet electric motors and you can operate them using a tablet on your dashboard. These are some reasons why more drivers are purchasing hybrid or electric vehicles.

Since 2010, more than 81,000 electric vehicles have been purchased statewide.

"Over the past three years, they have increased significantly. Before, it used to be just the hybrids. Now, the electrics are more wanted," said Syed Zaeem, senior sales consultant at Sunshine Ford Lincoln in Newburgh.

Zaeem has been a car salesman here for 11 years. When electric vehicles first hit the market, they used to sell about five to 10 electric vehicles every month. Now, they sell about 20 to 25.

One incentive driving that increase in electric vehicle sales is New York State’s Drive Clean Rebate program. It was launched by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to encourage more car buyers to consider electric vehicles.

The big incentive is giving each buyer up to $2,000 in rebates when they purchase an electric or hybrid car.

"It sure does help because most people are a little bit hesitant going toward all electric, so it helps them make the decision easier," said Zaeem.

Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an additional $30 million was allocated to the Drive Clean Rebate program, which has already distributed 37,000 rebates totaling more than $54 million.

Eighteen percent of those rebates have been issued in the Mid-Hudson region. It’s part of a nationwide push to cut emissions and get more Americans into electric vehicles.

President Biden toured a Ford factory in Michigan last Tuesday as they unveiled the electric version of the Ford F-150 truck.

Sunshine Ford Lincoln in Newburgh has already received 20 pre-orders for that truck since its debut, a sign of things to come on roads in the near future.

"All the manufacturers are working on the hybrid, plug-in technology," said Zaeem. "I see almost all the cars being offered in a plug-in the next five to 10 years."