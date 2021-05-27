ORLANDO, Fla. — Improving police-community relations has been a topic of conversation in the year since George Floyd's murder.

What You Need To Know Police-community relations in the spotlight after George Floyd’s death



OPD resurrected community policing unit in July, thanks to grant



Activists feel day-to-day police interactions still need improvement

“As a Black person, a person of color in this country, we definitely have different encounters with police officers than other people do,” explained Caila Coleman, the chairwoman of the Orlando Citizens’ Police Review Board.

“When I’m walking down the streets and I’m in restaurants, police officers don’t usually approach and just have a friendly conversation. It’s kind of every man for themselves, staying away from us or people in general,” Coleman continued.

Coleman wants to see more positive day-to-day interactions between police and citizens.

“I would actually like to see police officers, if they’re walking down the street, just saying 'hi' to people,” she said. “Doing a little bit more to be known in the community instead of just enforcing the laws.”

In July, the Orlando Police Department resurrected a community policing unit, thanks to a $1.25 million grant. The unit’s aim is to build relationships while addressing crime.

Recruiters say the department also brings about discussions on the concept of community policing from the very beginning.

“Not only do we look for that, we ask the applicant: what does it mean to you? How would you do community-oriented policing?” Sgt. Reinaldo Rivero explained.

“I think it’s always an evolving and improving situation,” Rivero said of police-community relations. “No matter how good you are at something, you can always be better.”