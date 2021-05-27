Paula's Donuts ‘Raise the Dough’ campaign kicks off Friday.
Paula's will be selling a cannoli and Nutella chocolate chip doughnut.
Half of the proceeds will be donated to Hospice Buffalo.
It will be available through Sunday.
