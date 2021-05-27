TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Oil industry leaders expressed confidence Wednesday that the nation's production and distribution infrastructure is as hardened as it can be on the eve of hurricane season.

What You Need To Know Infrastructure of oil, gas industry has improved in past year, execs say



The COVID pandemic helped companies learn to make quick adjustments



A recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline has raised concerns about supplies



Hurricane season officially begins June 1

In a conference call with reporters, they detailed how pandemic-related staffing shortages have led to a nimbler distribution system, with companies more quickly flipping the complex on-off switches of their networks.

"They have also increased their early decision-making process in light of last year and dealing with the COVID pandemic and trying to do response, trying to make decisions about evacuations, returns to operations," said Suzanne LeMieux, the American Petroleum Institute's manager of operations security and emergency response. "All those things that we've learned about in the last year that we're applying to the 2021 season."

Hurricane season officially begins June 1. Many of the nation's refineries and oil and drilling operations are located in the Gulf Coast area, which often is where hurricanes make landfall.

The security of oil and natural gas pipelines has come into sharp focus as a result of the recent five-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45 percent of the East Coast's supply of automobile gas and jet fuel. The shutdown triggered runs on gas, including in Florida, and briefly drove up prices.

A cyberattack on Colonial's computer network led to the shutdown, but a major hurricane tracking across a section of it or a similar pipeline could lead to a similar suspension.​