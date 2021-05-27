SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Cemetery Project is restoring and cleaning veteran headstones at Evergreen Cemetery in Sanford in a painstaking effort to honor and remember those who have served our country in the military.

“It’s good that they get recognized. The people know what sacrifices they’ve done… and given,” Vietnam veteran Robert Spake said.

“I’m third-generation Army,” Spake said.

Spake is also a volunteer with the Central Florida Cemetery Project. The group has been working in cemeteries for a couple years finding and restoring headstones.

With Memorial Day coming up, they’re concentrating their efforts on the headstones of the many veterans buried in Evergreen Cemetery.

Jennifer Eve is the founder of the group.

“Their families are either gone or have moved to different areas, and they just don’t get any attention," group founder Jennifer Eve said. "So they are forgotten.”

Central Florida Cemetery Project volunteers have restored nearly 200 veteran headstones, which included service members from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam, Eve said

“A lot of them over the years have sunken with time. So, we’re finding them, getting them raised up,” Eve said.

The volunteers make sure the headstone are above ground and level, scrub away the years of dirt, spray them off and give them a fresh American flag.

Volunteers also take a solemn moment to say the veteran’s name.

“As long as they’re being spoken about, they’re not forgotten,” Eve said.

And because of the group’s efforts, the men and women who bravely served our country will now be remembered for their sacrifice on this Memorial Day.

“We make sure that they are honored for the services that they provided for our country because that’s really important,” Eve said.