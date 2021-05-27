CONCORD, NC - The NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race is back, and fans will once again fill the stands at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After Gov. Roy Cooper lifted social distancing and mask restrictions, the speedway announced they would return to full capacity for Sunday’s race. That’s around 89,000 fans heading to the speedway for race-day activities.

For business owners in the area, the return of race-day excitement is a welcome sight.

Mia Chang owns OMG Donuts and Bakery. Her shop is less than two miles from the speedway. She says the traffic from race week brings in some new customers and big orders.

"When the race comes to town, we get the traffic from the campers and the people that stay throughout the week,” she said. She says her biggest order has been anywhere 15 to 20 dozen donuts for a race team.

Chang says when the speedway wasn’t allowed to host fans, she saw a decrease in business, but her loyal customers stepped up to help keep the store open.

She says she’s excited for things to get back to normal.

“I feel good. I mean, I love to see people out and about, with safety in mind of course. I think people are looking to get out,” said Chang.

The green flag will wave Sunday at 6 p.m. for the start of the Coca-Cola 600.