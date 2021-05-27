The Loaded Cannon Distillery in Lakewood Ranch is launching five new whiskeys that will raise money for local law enforcement and first responders.

Owner Steve Milligan says advertising on Facebook has been nearly impossible.

“We are just trying to do the right thing,” says Milligan. “I was in disbelief when Facebook blocked our ad."

Milligan says their banner, called “Back the Blue,” was blocked, claiming “the banner targets sensitive social issues that could influence public opinion,” according to the Facebook notification.

“We supposedly live in a country of free speech, and when it’s blocked like that you have to question who is blocking it and why,” says Milligan.

The block didn’t do much.

Since then, their business went viral on social media, and soon received support and orders from people across the country.

“We are not trying to be political, we just want to do the right thing and support those people that support us,” says Milligan.

The event will be Saturday at the Loaded Cannon Distillery at 3115 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Ste. 110 Bradenton, Fla., 34211, at 11 a.m.

