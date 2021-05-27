OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Harmony Middle School dean has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a student, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

What You Need To Know Harmony Middle School dean arrested on child molestation charge



Bradley Scott Linville has worked for Osceola schools since 1995



A 16-year-old male told authorities he was allegedly touched in three separate incidents



The sheriff urged other possible victims to come forward

Bradley Scott Linville, who has worked for the School District of Osceola County since 1995, was booked into Osceola County Jail on Wednesday night on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

A male under 16 years old said the incidents took place on campus, in the dean's office and in a closet room, authorities said. Witnesses reported seeing the accuser in the company of Linville about the same time as the accuser told authorities the incidents took place, authorities said.

The dean at Harmony Middle School was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior against a student. The sheriff says:

In this case this child was very uncomfortable and brought it up to someone’s attention. @MyNews13 @OsceolaSheriff @LopezSheriff @Osceolaschools pic.twitter.com/D6cqcQHRx1 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) May 27, 2021

"This child felt very uncomfortable and went to his peers and eventually to us," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

Lopez urged any other possible victims to come forward.

Lopez said Linville has cooperated with deputies but has not discussed any possible incidents related to this case.