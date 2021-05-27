Speaking outside the White House after a meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris, George Floyd's brother Philonise called on Congress to pass meaningful police reform: "If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is a bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color."

One year after George Floyd’s murder, it’s unclear whether Congress can get crucial police reform over the finish line.

The House of Representatives has already passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, but it’s currently stalled in the Senate where a bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to hash out a compromise.

Among many things, the bill would prohibit “racial, religious and discriminatory profiling,” limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement, ban chokeholds, and make it easier to prosecute officers by changing the standard for charging police misconduct from “willfulness” to “recklessness.”

Crucially it would also end qualified immunity, a legal standard that makes it difficult to sue officers in civil court for use of excessive force.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., one of the Democrats working to craft a compromise, recently told ABC News that "one of the legacies of George Floyd is that, up until now, people really have not been willing to admit there was a problem. You can't address a problem if you don't believe the problem exists."

"In the United States, we have 18,000 police departments and we have 18,000 ways policing is practiced. Like any other profession, it needs to be modernized," sge added. "There needs to be standards, there needs to be accountability, there needs to be transparency and there needs to be accreditation."

"There are still some gulfs to bridge,” Democratic negotiator Sen. Cory Booker told CBS News, before an agreement can be reached with Republicans, but the New Jersey Senator said that he is "encouraged."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's negotiator on the bill, says they don’t have long: "I think we have three weeks in June to get this done."

"I think it’s June or bust," Sen. Scott said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Floyd family is running out of patience.

President Biden had called on Congress to pass this reform by May 25th, the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder. That date came and went with no action.

George Floyd’s sister Bridget declined an invitation to visit the president earlier this week, telling reporters, "I was going to D.C. for Biden to sign a bill."

"Biden has not signed that bill," she added. "Biden has broken a promise."