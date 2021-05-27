ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, four Orange County Recreation Center COVID-19 vaccination sites will permanently close.

This comes as few people seek out shots that are now plentifully available.

What You Need To Know The 4 recreation center sites close at 7 p.m. Thursday



Since May 4, the sites have administered nearly 11,000 doses



The four sites opened up May 4th, and are among the handful of Orange County mobile and pop-up vaccination sites to bring doses into communities, especially to underserved areas.

The four recreation center sites close Thursday night, and they are Goldenrod, Meadow Woods, South Econ and West Orange.

​Pop-up sites across the county are proving convenient.

"I waited for 15 minutes of observation, and it was very easy, and I'm very proud of it," George Navarro told us at a site earlier this month.

If you're still looking for a vaccine, the Barnett Park drive-thru site is staying open 7 days a week from 9 to 5, with walk-ups only.

A reminder, the Orange County Convention Center mass vaccination site closed last week as more events there start to pick up, and the county wanted to bring vaccines closer to people around the community.

The FEMA-supported site at Valencia College West is only open for second doses of Pfizer, with no first doses.