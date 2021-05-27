The U.S. Senate voted by unanimous consent on Thursday to confirm Christine Wormuth as the Secretary of the Army, the first woman to serve as the branch’s top civilian leader.

The move came after an odd procedural mix-up Wednesday evening when the Senate confirmed Wormuth to the role by unanimous consent, then Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer received unanimous consent to vitiate — or reverse — her confirmation.

It’s unclear what caused the procedural hiccup Wednesday.

CONFIRMED: Christine Elizabeth Wormuth to be Secretary of the Army.



CONFIRMED: Christine Elizabeth Wormuth to be Secretary of the Army.

But with Thursday’s confirmation, Wormuth becomes the first woman to serve as the Army’s top civilian position after previously serving as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under the Obama administration. She also served on the National Security Council and principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense under former President Barack Obama.

After serving as under secretary, she was appointed director of the RAND Corporation’s International Security and Defense Policy Center.