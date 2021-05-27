NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Fire and parks officials are reminding the public there are steps they can take to prevent brush and wildfires as dry conditions create the risk for flames across Tampa Bay and into Central Florida.

"We've really had dry conditions. It's been really windy, and we've had little to no rain," said Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Passive Parks Superintendent Christina Cordon.

What You Need To Know Counties across Tampa Bay and Central FL were at "very high" observed fire danger on May 26



FFS's Lakeland District has seen 29 fires that consumed 3,200 acres since May 1



Pasco Fire Rescue recently added a custom-built brush truck to help fight these fires

"We've been reaching a high fire danger everyday," said Pasco County Fire Rescue Resource Management Chief Walter Lewellen. "More and more people are moving to Pasco County. We still have a lot of woods and brush, but we have a lot more urban interface areas. People interacting in these areas can have accidents or a vehicle could start a small fire, but with these conditions and some of the wind we've had the last couple of weeks, a very small fire can become very large very quickly."

According to the Florida Forest Service's fire danger map for May 26, every county in Tampa Bay had a "very high" observed fire danger. Several counties in Central Florida, including Orange County, were also at "very high" risk.

"We've seen a large increase in the volume of fires that we've been running over the last four weeks," said FFS Wildfire Mitigation specialist Todd Chlanda.

The forest service's Lakeland District covers Polk, Hillsborough, and Pinellas Counties. Chlanda said since May 1, the district has seen 29 fires that consumed 3,200 acres.

. @PascoFireRescue, @PascoParksFL, & @FLForestService ask everyone to practice fire safety going into the holiday weekend. We’ve had a very dry month, and just a spark has the potential to turn into a major fire. Here’s a look at one scene #PCFR responded to this week. @BN9 https://t.co/6Nq2t6Kyvh — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) May 26, 2021

"Last year, we ran almost the same amount of fires so far in this month, but our acreage was less than half of what we're seeing now," said Chlanda. "That's all due to the dry conditions."

PCFR recently added a custom-built brush truck to its fleet to help fight these kinds of fires.

"It's a lifted truck with military-grade tires, so it does allow us access to difficult areas and difficult terrain," said Lewellen.

There are steps the public can take Memorial Day weekend and all year round to help prevent brush and wildfires. Lewellen said no one should be doing any kind of burning right now. For those who plan to do any grilling with charcoal during the holiday, it's important to make sure ashes are completely extinguished.

"An ember can hit these materials in the ground or in the woods, and we can very quickly have a large fire on our hands. These fires require a lot of people to put them out, and you know, they can affect people's houses and businesses and air quality," said Lewellen.

Cordon recommends checking your yard before any get-togethers.

"Make sure that you don't have any dry vegetation around, that you kind of have a safe buffer in case something spills or something gets knocked over, it's not going to catch on fire. You kind of want to create a safe zone," said Cordon.

For those who plan to travel, Chlanda said to avoid parking near tall, dry grass that can catch fire if it comes into contact with hot car parts. He had another tip for anyone traveling with a trailer.

"Make sure that their chains are tied up," Chlanda said. "Chains draggint down the highway will throw hot sparks and embers and they can land alongisde the road."

For more tips on fire prevention, visit fdacs.gov or firewise.org