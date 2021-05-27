HAMBURG, N.Y. — "Overnight sensation" is one of those cliches you frequently hear about successful new businesses. But it's an apt description for Buffalo Bitty Bombs, a new dessert company that started up two weeks before Christmas.

"We sold over a thousand," says Co-Owner Joanna Palma. "It was outrageous to us that something we thought would maybe be for some family and friends was, all of a sudden, something that everybody was so interested in."

"We knew we had something because it wasn’t, and still isn't work," says fellow Co-Owner Danielle Richter. "It’s so much fun. We get to eat chocolate every day, which doesn’t hurt."

Palma and Richter specialize in "bitty bombs" and smash hearts, "smashable" chocolates with ornate decorations. The two weeks before Christmas was a time of trial and error; Palma and Richter are self-taught bakers, and many of their techniques were picked up from social media and practice.

"When we first started going, sometimes [chocolate shells] would break. It was devastating," says Palma. "Then we learned that the best thing about chocolate is that you can just melt it."

Their chocolatey treats have become a profitable side gig. Each month, some of those proceeds go to a different charity, with some of May's proceeds heading to the Western New York chapter of the New York Mental Health Counselors Association.

"It being a silent disease that a lot of people suffer with, and there’s still a stigma around it of not getting help when it’s OK to," says Richter. "It was important for us to give back in a different way."

"The mental health field is always changing, always ebbing and flowing in ways that we can best serve our community," says Palma. "It’s important to us that we have training that’s up-to-date. That we have people who are graduating that have that knowledge base, and know what to go, and what works best for us."

If you'd like to give one a try, you can put in an order here, or find them on Facebook or Instagram.