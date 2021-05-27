The United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 is currently pending before the Senate aims to boost research and high-tech manufacturing in America.

What You Need To Know $250 billion bipartisan bill would invest in innovation and manufacturing



Sen. Marco Rubio has expressed concerns about the bill and filed amendments



A USF professor explains what’s in it

“The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 will jumpstart American competitiveness and make one of the most significant government investments in American innovation and manufacturing in generations,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is one of the sponsors of the $250 billion dollar bipartisan bill.

USF Professor of Political Science and Public Administration in the School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, Ed Benton helps breakdown the bill.

"Looking out for American interest economically with one eye looking concerned about, the word they used is ‘challenge’ presented by the Chinese with regard to bio technical research, superiority in the global economy,” he told Spectrum Bay News 9.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio raised concerns about the bill and recently filed 22 amendments to it.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) | Photo: AP

“The ways in which the United States and the free world address the challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will define the 21st century," Rubio said in a statement posted on his Senate website. "The CCP will stop at nothing to achieve its objective of reshaping the international rules-based system to its benefit."

Democratic Representative Kathy Castor says jobs need to be created, especially in manufacturing. She adds that COVID-19 demonstrated we don't have a good handle on supply chains in America.

"We want to build those supply chains with American-made jobs in American factories, whether it’s health, PPE or it’s building the electric vehicles or clean energy innovation. Yes, this is all about jobs," Castor said.

Rep. Cathy Castor (D-FL) | Photo: AP

Spectrum Bay News 9’s Melissa Eichman asked Professor Benton how Florida — and Tampa Bay in particular — would benefit from additional support or funding.

"University-driven research in science, technology, security and also private sector firms — many of which already do work with the federal government, many of those with national defense" said Professor Benton. "There’s going to be a lot of money out there for something they call CHIPS, which are security devices not only to be used by automobile industry but also the military, national security issues."

Space exploration is also mentioned, and Benton says an overhaul of The National Science Foundation could create regional research hubs across the country.