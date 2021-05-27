WORCESTER, Mass. - It's “all systems go” this week for the first Esports bar in the Northeast.

The 6,200 sq. ft. Esports bar and lounge on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester held its Grand Opening on Thursday.

All Systems Go features 50 gaming stations, a full bar, brick oven pizza, and an espresso bar.

Their opening took nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a year and half of construction.

But co-owner Devin LaPlume says the process helped them in the long run and they're happy to open in time for the state's COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted.

"We're opening the first Esports bar on the East Coast and, I think, the United States. So when people come here they will see a unique experience of something they've never really seen before,” LaPlume said. “So I think we're going to deliver something really special now that we got the opportunity to work on those kinks over the three years."

All Systems Go is located at 225 Shrewsbury Street and its entrance is on Casco Street. It’s open Wednesday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is ages 21 plus after 7 p.m..