NEW YORK — Organizers of the Tony Awards on Wednesday announced they have set a date for an in-person awards show with a live audience this fall.
After being postponed last June because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the awards ceremony celebrating the 2019-2020 Broadway season will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 26 at 7 p.m.
Immediately following the Tony Awards stream, CBS will broadcast "Broadway's Back!," a live concert celebrating the long-awaited return of Broadway.
There is no word yet on a venue for the awards show or who will host.
The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.