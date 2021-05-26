NEW YORK — Organizers of the Tony Awards on Wednesday announced they have set a date for an in-person awards show with a live audience this fall.

After being postponed last June because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the awards ceremony celebrating the 2019-2020 Broadway season will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 26 at 7 p.m.

Get ready! On Sept. 26, the Tony Awards present BROADWAY’S BACK!, a multi-platform celebration of the best of Broadway—the 74th annual #TonyAwards & a live concert event celebrating the return of live theatre, on @CBS and @paramountplus. More info soon! https://t.co/QCMWPAYmrs pic.twitter.com/RFlmyLb2YH — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) May 26, 2021

Immediately following the Tony Awards stream, CBS will broadcast "Broadway's Back!," a live concert celebrating the long-awaited return of Broadway.

There is no word yet on a venue for the awards show or who will host.

The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.