Lucia Orellana is a 25-year-old chemistry student interested in cannabis testing. At Phyto Farma Labs, she’s able to navigate that interest thanks to a training program for college students offered by the company.

While the burgeoning industry in New York is expected to create thousands of new jobs, the company says more specialized skills are needed.

"One of the things that’s lacking in most programs is a real hands-on application of the sciences. What we’re doing is supplementing their academic training with real world, practical hands-on training use of the equipment and procedures," said Dr. Marco Pedone, owner and cofounder of Phyto Farma Labs.

That’s what Hunter College student Kristy Lee is doing here. Her goal is to become a medical doctor, but with a newly minted interest in the cannabis industry, she sees the potential of both worlds coming together, making her more marketable for the future.

She is one of three students now working in Phyto Farma’s labs, learning how to test CBD and Hemp products for quality assurance. She reiterates the need for this work.

"When we have incoming samples, we have to make sure there’s no bacteria growing. We can also detect what’s also growing as well," she said.

The lab tests for potency and compliance of products, and unwanted biological matter, including mold and feces. She became fascinated with this work after her classmate shared a personal story.

"One of her cousins used marijuana recreationally. Unfortunately, he now suffers from schizophrenia, so what I like to do is to make sure our products are nice and pure," she said.

That means the sample is not laced with bacteria that might be harmful to the person using the product. And just behind her in another room, masters student Nick Ferreira shares why a program like this is so important.

"Even throughout college, these pieces of equipment are just too valuable and too expensive, really, to be messed up. I’ve gained a lot of experience troubleshooting and dealing with issues," the Pace University student said, ensuring that he, too, is employable after graduation.