ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers will be able to catch a flight to Amsterdam from Orlando International Airport once again when KLM Royal Dutch Airlines opens its new service this fall.

The company announced Wednesday it would bring a non-stop services between Orlando and Amsterdam.

"Travelers looking to experience everything Amsterdam has to offer — from the beautiful canals and cultural exhibits to world-class cuisine and historical sites — will now have easier access to the Netherlands’ capital city," according to an airport statement.

Service from Orlando International will start October 31 and run four days a week. Nonstop flights to Amsterdam will fly on Thursdays and Fridays, while flights from Amsterdam to Orlando will fly on Mondays and Tuesdays. Flights going in the opposite directions on those days will stop in Miami first before continuing on.

Passenger traffic at Orlando International Airport plunged during the pandemic but has since come on strong.

Airport officials said Tuesday that the passenger traffic was running at close to 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Officials were forecasting a potentially strong summer travel season.

Orlando's airport has not offered a service route to Amsterdam since March 2020, when Delta offered a flight to Amsterdam.