News is made from behind the iconic podium in the White House’s James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on a daily basis. But on Wednesday, the person behind the podium made history.

When White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped behind the podium to deliver Wednesday's press briefing, she became the first openly gay spokeswoman and only the second Black woman to do so in U.S. history.

"It's a real honor to be standing here today," Jean-Pierre said when asked about her history making appearance in the briefing room. “I appreciate the historic nature, I really do. But I believe that being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It's about what we do on behalf of the American people.”

"Clearly the president believes that representation matters and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity,” she added. “And it's another reason why I think we're all so proud that this is the most diverse administration in history.”

Jean-Pierre follows in the footsteps of Judy Smith, a deputy press secretary in George H.W. Bush’s administration who was the first Black woman to lead a White House press briefing in 1991. Smith served as the inspiration for the character Olivia Pope in the hit ABC series “Scandal,” created by Shonda Rhimes.

Jean-Pierre has previously held informal briefings with members of the press, known as "gaggles," aboard Air Force One while traveling with President Biden.

The briefing comes as speculation builds over who will replace White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said recently that she will step down next year.

Psaki wrote on Twitter that Wedneday “is a big day in the press office” and at the White House, because of Jean-Pierre’s historic first White House briefing, calling her principal deputy her “partner in truth.”

“But doing her real justice means also recognizing her talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit,” she added.

Samone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and another possible contender to replace Psaki, wrote on Twitter to congratulate Jean-Pierre.

“I will be raising my coffee cup during the WH press briefing in celebration of representation, aptitude and brilliance,” Sanders wrote. “The ancestors are proud.”

Jean-Pierre is a veteran of both of former President Barack Obama’s successful presidential campaigns, as well as the Obama administration. She also served as the Deputy Campaign Manager for Martin O’Malley’s presidential campaign in 2016, managed Letitia James’ successful campaign for New York City Public Advocate in 2013 and worked as a senior advisor and national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org.