ORLANDO, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away, and with more and more people becoming fully vaccinated, Florida is a popular travel destination.

​For months now, Florida has been a popular getaway spot for many during the pandemic with beaches and businesses open while other states kept things closed down.

With more than half of the U.S. now fully vaccinated, tourism and travel leaders say they expect the nationwide interest in Florida to continue to increase. That's something event planners across central Florida are already noticing.

“We are definitely seeing a rush of people coming in and wanting to get their dates booked,” said Ashley Miller, a managing partner at aVenue Event Group in Orlando.

After a lull in event bookings brought on by the pandemic, now Miller and the staff at aVenue Event Group have plenty to do just responding to event requests.

“We have seen such a tremendous increase in our business in the last three months. We’re getting close to 30- to 50 leads a day,” Miller said.

And a lot of that interest is coming from out of state.

“So we’re getting a lot of wedding clients, we’re getting a lot of engagement parties, those kind of things. So people are definitely choosing us over many major cities which is great to see,” Miller said.

Dr. Alan Fyall, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management and Visit Orlando Endowed Chair of Tourism Marketing, said part of the draw of the sunshine state is the weather and the attractions, but also people feel safe in visiting central Florida despite the pandemic, especially as they become fully vaccinated.

“I would say it’s definitely picked up in the past two or three months and I think it’s directly in line with the vaccinations, it’s just been this gradual growth. And it comes down to confidence, if people are confident to travel, if they feel safe traveling then they’ll do so. And central Florida, the whole area is a trusted brand so I think it’s just going to keep on growing,” Fyall said.

And with so many missed occasions from last year to make up for including milestone birthdays, weddings and showers, Miller said they’re glad to give family and friends from around the country a chance to reconnect.

“I think everybody is really excited to come to Florida, they definitely want to come experience the weather, everybody feels comfortable traveling again and I mean, why not come here,” Miller said.

Fyall said he expects to see an even greater return to traveling over the coming summer months. With theme parks, beaches, and plenty of space to social distance, he said he expects Florida will remain a destination nationwide.