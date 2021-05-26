ORLANDO, Fla. — The Fireworks at the Fountain are back on this year, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Wednesday.

The 44th fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. July 4 will be the culmination of the Independence Day celebration at Lake Eola Park in Orlando.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of last year's celebration



Some precautions will be taken and encouraged, the city announced

The Fourth of July event, which attracts a large and tightly packed crowd, was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic to try to curtail spread of the virus.

The ability to hold the fireworks display is “a direct result of what our community has done together to take control and stop the spread of COVID-19 here in Orlando,” Dyer said. “I want to thank all of our residents who have done their part, practicing pandemic precautions over the past year and getting vaccinated.”

Some pandemic precautions will remain in place:

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the event.

Vendor booths will be placed only on one side of the street or pathway to encourage physical distancing.

Unvaccinated attendees and staff are encouraged to wear a face covering at the event. Fully vaccinated individuals who prefer to wear a face covering while at the event may continue to do so.

Prominent signage will be displayed throughout the event that outlines face covering recommendations and other COVID-19 specific information.

Safety messages will be broadcast throughout the park’s sound system reminding attendees of COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing face coverings and washing or sanitizing hands frequently.

People who do not feel comfortable attending in person or who cannot get downtown will be able to watch online.