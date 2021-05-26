GREEN BAY, Wis. — A year ago the word co-working seemed like a dream.

Many of the people who had been using co-working businesses were working solo from home or other spaces that were open.

That’s people like Jim Anderson, an account executive from Green Bay with Evolving Solutions.

“I am one of those people who do not like working from home,” he said. “The past almost 16 months, having to work from home … I personally am not built for that.”

Co-working spaces provide remote workers, entrepreneurs and start-up businesses a place to call home with amenities like high-speed internet and work and meeting spaces. It’s also a place where they can connect with other people.

“It was important to find a space where there were people,” Anderson said. “Not only in similar industries, but more importantly, bust just having human interaction and the ability to interact with others.”

The open and collaborative nature of the business was at odds with the pandemic — casting clouds of uncertainty over what the future might look like.

But one such business, The Urban Hub, is back. A fact it recently celebrated.

“There were some reservations, I’m not going to lie. Everyone had the same reservations back mid-summer last year,” said manager Ron Franklin. “But… we knew this was a space that needed to be here, needed to be what it is, and we were committed and confirmed that we were able to get this back and relaunch it to what it is today.”

As is standard these days there’s additional cleaning protocols, ample personal space and lots of hand sanitizer.

The hub is returning with an eye on growing its community after many users spent the past year in isolation.

“I feel like people are really eager to just talk to someone else. So the relationship building aspect of it, that won’t be tough for people to get back into,” said LaMarr Banks, the Hub’s newly named manager.

For Anderson, he’s happy to be back around people.

“I felt, quite frankly, very comfortable coming back into this environment,” he said. “It’s been refreshing, to be honest.”