Some drivers in Astoria are having a little more trouble these days finding a parking spot.

“In Astoria, very, very, very bad,” said local Spiro Tratsas, referring to the availability of parking spaces. “The daytime is good, but in the nighttime you can’t find a spot in Astoria.”

Zach Ramos, another local, usually has trouble near Ditmars and 33rd Street, an area with lots of outdoor dining restaurant structures. Some are located in what used to be parking spaces.

“It’s a little hard, you know,” said Ramos. “There’s a lot of spots taken up.”

The city says about 11,000 restaurants are now taking part in the Open Restaurants program. About 5,800 restaurants are occupying space on both the sidewalk and streets for their outdoor dining. That means fewer parking spaces. The city had about three million parking spaces before the program.

The mayor said 0.3%, about 8,500 parking spaces, have been repurposed for outdoor dining setups.

“At the time being, to help them, you know, be able to get some more customers and revenue, I guess that’s the best solution,” said Ramos.

Other drivers are less forgiving.

“I’ve been here since 2010. Nothing’s changed, it’s only been getting harder and harder,” said said Brandon Macias.

For the mayor, parking versus outdoor dining is no contest. He said the program has helped save 100,000 restaurant jobs during the pandemic.

“A lot of restaurants have a lot of catching up to do. We want those jobs. We want that vibrancy. This is the right thing to do for New York City and our future,” de Blasio said.

Some drivers agree: Sacrificing a few thousand parking spaces is worth it when you consider the benefits.

“Maybe they can solve the parking another way. I think what’s happening with the restaurants is fantastic. It’s kind of a nice European almost setup,” said John Sciamanna.

The mayor also said this part of a bigger issue: fighting climate change and congestion. He also points out there are more transit alternatives in the city, including expanded bus service and more bike lanes.