Spectrum is renewing its commitment making sure more people have better access to the internet.

Charter Communications on Thursday announced a $1 million pledge toward the company’s digital education grant program.

The program awards grants to nonprofit organizations that help communities expand access to the internet in underserved areas.

It also expands things like technology labs and online classes for homework or job support.

Charter Communications is the parent company of Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13.