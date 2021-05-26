APPLETON, Wis.— As pleasant weather returns to the state, many Wisconsinites are getting back on their bikes.

A boom in sales last year during the pandemic put more cyclists on the roads and trails. Now, many bike shops are now busy with spring tuneups, including Chain Reaction Cyclery in Appleton.

What You Need To Know Owner Niki Worden wears many hats as a small bike shop owner





Spring tune-up season has been busy due in part to increase of bike owners last year





Supply chain issues have affected product availabilty to some degree





May is considered National Bike Month, first celebrated by the League of American Byclcists in 1956

"It’s been just nuts," said Owner Niki Worden. "Super busy, which is a lot of fun."

Worden’s seeing a mix of rookie and veteran bikes coming in for a tune-up.

"It’s great to see all the families being back on bikes doing something together, outside getting off of screens which is super important," said Worden.

After not finding a bike she liked in Oshkosh, Brenda Reese took a friend’s recommendation and tried Worden’s small shop in Appleton.

"I came here and there were two that worked beautifully. The one that I bought that was perfect," said Reese. "I’ve been enjoying it and having a good time."

Worden and her husband have owned Chain Reaction Cyclery for 14 years. She’s a hands-on owner, fluidly moving from bike repairs to stocking, to sales or even pulling a bike from someone’s vehicle, many times while talking with another customer on the phone.

"Being a smaller shop, I love being able to do a little bit of everything here from the mechanics, to the bookwork to the stocking," said Worden. "You’re never doing the same thing. I think people appreciate knowing who’s going to be working on their bikes."

Reese says she’ll keep coming to the shop for three simple reasons.

"Small, friendly, local," said Reese.

Like many businesses, supply chain issues have made it harder this year to keep the shelves stocked. Although, to the naked eye, the showroom appears to be full of bikes and accessories.

"That’s been a challenge," said Worden. "I’m spending more time on the computer, going through different vendors, doing item watches just to see when a product does become available. We’re doing the best we can. People seem to be pretty understanding of what’s going on."

But no matter what, she will always do whatever it takes to get her customers back on the road.