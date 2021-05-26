Howard University announced Wednesday that it will rename its College of Fine Arts after the late actor and alum Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who graduated from Howard in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing, passed away in 2020 at 43 due to complications from colon cancer.

The "Black Panther" star received a posthumous Academy Award nomination for his role in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

"Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development," Boseman's family wrote in a statement obtained by Variety. "His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling."

The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will be led by none other than venerable actress Phylicia Rashad, who was named as the dean of the reestablished College of Fine Arts earlier this month.

Boseman studied under Rashad at Howard, with the actress speaking remembering him fondly.

"I remember his smile and his gentle way," Rashad said of her former student on Entertainment Tonight in October. "I remember his unending curiosity and his love of study, studying many things all of the time."

"When I look back on his body of film work ... it never ceases to amaze me how very different he is in each and every role," she continued. "And the differences are subtle. They are not sweet rolled, they are not manipulated, they are not contrived. He presents a real person and persona in every character he plays."

While teaching at Howard, Rashad enlisted the help of her friend Denzel Washington who quietly paid for Boseman and some of his classmates to attend a prestigious acting program at Oxford University in England.

Boseman expressed his gratitude to Washington in a speech in 2019 after receiving the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"As fate would have it, I was one of the students that he paid for," Boseman said in his remarks. "Imagine receiving the letter that your tuition for that summer was paid for and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet."

"There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington," he added. "And not just because of me, but my whole cast – that generation – stands on your shoulders."

"We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor the indomitable Phylicia Rashad that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations," Boseman's family wrote.

Howard's president, Wayne A. I. Frederick, told the Washington Post that they are "very excited" by the move, noting it is "the right thing to do" to honor Boseman.

"Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on," Frederick said.

Boseman was the university's commencement speaker in 2018, telling graduates in a powerful speech to "rather find purpose than a job or a career."

"Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you," he said. "It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history.