COLUMBUS — It’s tough being a kid these days.

What You Need To Know After being inside for much of the time in the last year, kids are eager to get outside and have some freedom



A shop in Columbus called Bikes For All People has given out around 1,600 bikes to kids over the past seven years



While many businesses have struggled over the course of the pandemic, the director said the bike shop has been bustling

After being cooped up for the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bikes For All People in Columbus is letting a new freedom ring.

“Independence is a big deal," said Director Woody Patrick.

He said they've been providing free and low-cost bikes to Columbus’ south side for seven years now.

“There are a lot of people who rely on bikes for transportation," said Patrick. "They don’t drive, and there is a lot of need in this area.”

But for kids, it’s about more than transportation. Angela visited the shop with her nine grandchildren.

“Letting them get a little freedom to go down the street, and get some of that energy out is good. It's good exercise," she said.

She said the kids have been eager to get behind two wheels, and Bikes For All People made it possible.

"It means a lot. As you know, bikes are expensive," Angela said.

The shop runs on sales and donations. Patrick estimates Bikes For All People has given out 1,600 bikes to kids.

Angela said she’s passed the shop before but didn’t know much about the work they did.

“I see it all the time, and I Googled it thinking I could get something for really cheap, and when I got all the information, I thought, 'Ah, that can’t be true,'" she said. "I came in this morning and (a worker) said, 'yeah we give out the little bikes,' and my heart hit the floor. I’m just happy they’re here”

Patrick is happy, too. He said the bike shop has been bustling this past year despite many businesses going flat.

“It's been a bike boom. We can’t keep up with business. It’s been a blessing," he said.