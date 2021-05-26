FRUIT COVE, Fla. — They say memories can last a lifetime.

“I remember the first time I saw the reflection of a full moon on the water, it is like etched in my memory," said Karen Roumillat.

For Roumillat, those memories go back to her days as a child spent on the water of Beluthahatchee Lake living inside one of the lake house.

It was a childhood spent learning from a man she holds a personal connection to, author and activist Stetson Kennedy.

“Stetson was my stepfather. We moved here when I was 16 and this was our family home," said Roumillat.

Kennedy created a refuge among the live oaks at Beluthahatchee Park to preserve a lifetime of activism.

“Beluthahatchee was always his home. He said the weeds just weren't right anywhere else," said Roumillat.

Kennedy worked tirelessly for decades fighting for equality most notably infiltrating the Klu Klux Klan and writing an expose on their activities in the 1940s.

“Stetson at a very young age saw the difference between how people were treated, so human rights and social justice was very important to him at a young age," said Roumillat.

He spent his life fighting for equality and then eventually retiring to Beluthahatchee and preserving his work in a time capsule of a place.

“Beautiful Beluthahatchee ... a place of peace where all unpleasantness is forgotten and forgiven," Roumillat said.

It is a look inside the work of a man who made a difference for so many around the world and for those closest to him.

“I remember at one point when I was younger I was complaining to him about something or other.. and he said, ‘Quit complaining and go do something about it’ and that's how he lived his life," Roumillat said.

People can visit Beluthahatchee Park seven days a week if you'd like a tour of the home and information on the life and legacy of Kennedy.

Guests are asked to call ahead to schedule a tour.